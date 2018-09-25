Championship rumour mill: Leeds United battling Aston Villa for prolific midfielder, Derby County relishing test against Manchester United

Have your say

Leeds United and Aston Villa are in a battle to sign non-league sensation Ed Williams. Williams has reportedly caught the eye of the pair having scored six goals from seven games for Kidderminster Harriers so far. (Football Insider)

David Beckham's Inter Miami is set to target former Leeds midfielder James Milner as one of the club's first key signings. (Daily Mail)

Middlesbrough striker Jordan Hugill has been likened to a hurricane by former manager Alex Neil. Hugill was managed by Neil at Preston North End and he returns to Deepdale for the first time tonight since leaving for West Ham United in January. (Lancashire Evening Post)

Aston Villa star man Jack Grealish signed a new five-year-deal with the club yesterday evening. (Various)

And now Villa are turning their attentions to centre-back James Chester after securing the £45,000-a-week deal for Grealish. (Daily Telegraph)

Derby County manager Frank Lampard is relishing testing his whits against Jose Mourinho, who he played under at Chelsea. (Metro)

Lampard has reportedly “checked out” Preston North End defender Ben Davies and could be weighting up a offer for the 23-year-old. (DerbyshireLive)

West Bromwich Albion boss Darren Moore refuses to sweat over the possibility of Leicester City recalling Harvey Barnes.The 20-year-old midfielder has quickly become a fans' favourite at The Hawthorns with a string of exciting performances. (BirminghamLive)

The Baggies are close to announcing Luke Dowling as their new technical director. Dowling has worked at Nottingham Forest since February. (Daily Mail)

Former Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City defender Sebastien Bassong featured for QPR's U23s against Bristol City at the weekend. The 32-year-old is hoping to win a contract at Loftus Road. (BristolLive)