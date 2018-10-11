Championship rumour mill: Leeds set to secure double youth signing, why ex-Manchester United assistant 'rejected' Aston Villa job, former Everton boss set to join Wigan

Here's the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Youthful Leeds United pair Robbie Gotts and Jordan Stevens are among a quartet of young talents in line to be the next starlets promoted into the first-team at Elland Road. (LeedsLive)

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is ready to give youth a chance, according to today's gossip

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has proposed the creation of a new second tier in English football to boost revenues for teams outside the Premier League. He later went on to say that the Championship is "unsustainable". (Leaders Sport Business Summit)

Aston Villa have appointed Dean Smith as their new manager alongside forrmer Chelsea defender John Terry as his assistant. Smith leaves Championship rivals Brentford after three years at the London club. Meanwhile in a full revamp, Jesus Carcia Pitarch joins as a sporting director at Villa Park. (Various)

Ex-Manchester United and Chelsea assistant manager Rui Faria turned down the opportunity to manage Villa. He revealed last month that it wasn't the right time for him to become a manager. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen defender and summer Villa target Scott McKenna said he understood why the Dons rejected a bid from the Midlands club on deadline day. He said: "It was the last day of the window so it would have been difficult to get someone else in within that space of time so I completely understand why they did it."

Scott Hogan suggested the sacking of Steve Bruce was secretly welcomed by the striker as he believed Bruce 'hung him out dry' and broke promises. (Daily Mail)

Brentford have confirmed Thomas Frank, assistant to Smith, will take care of first team matters until a predecessor has been appointed. A further announcement will be made in due course. (Brentford official website)

And an early report claims Frank will be considered for the managerial role on a full-time basis as he is highly thought of among the Bees' hierarchy. (West London Sport)

Bolton Wanderers are hoping to beat Dundalk, Cork City and Shamrock Rovers to the addition of Bohemians winger Daniel Kelly, should the Trotters decide act on their initial interest. (Independent.ie)

Stoke City chairman Peter Coates has joined ex West Brom manager Alan Pardew in help paying for coaches which will allow campaigners to take part in the Brexit march, held in London in a few weeks time. (Stoke on Trent Live)

Hull City currently has three interested parties wanting to buy the club, however former Tigers chairman Paul Duffen is said to be the front runner after signing a 'non-disclosure agreement'. (HullLive)

Former Everton manager Joe Royal and his son, Darren, are set to join the Latics board once the club's £22million takeover is complete. (BBC Sport)