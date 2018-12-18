Championship Live: team news and transfer rumours as Derby up to fourth after Nottingham Forest draw, Middlesbrough in Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight | 18 December Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The honours were even in Monday night's Championship match between play-off contenders Derby County and Nottingham Forest as the Rams advanced to fourth in the table. Follow our live blog to keep track of today's headlines and transfer rumours. Championship Live. Pic Steve Ellis Team of the Week: A Bradford City takeover, as Leeds United and Hull City lead the line Former Sheffield United footballer Curtis Woodhouse offers to open Yorkshire gym to homeless for Christmas - and has over 15,000 messages