Championship Live: Leeds United scouting striker, Middlesbrough out of Carabao Cup, Sheffield Wednesday fan forum tonight | 19 December Championship live. Image: Simon Bellis/Sportimage The 10 festive fixtures that you won't want to miss in the Premier League, Championship and SPFL