Championship Live: Leeds United chasing £10m player, Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach linked with Aston Villa move, team news and transfer rumours | 9 January

The transfer window is in full swing as Championship clubs bring in new faces to boost their squads in the second half of the season.

Follow all the latest team news, injury updates and transfer rumours on our live blog - and refresh the page for updates.

Image: Harry Marshall/Sportimage

Image: Harry Marshall/Sportimage