Bygones: When Darren Anderton proved the last-gasp hero in Leeds

WHEN England first played at Elland Road under Terry Venables, it was akin to stepping into the unknown.

There had been one international against Northern Ireland played at Goodison Park in 1973 due to the troubles meaning it had to be moved from Belfast.

The wait proved to be worth it, as England hit back from 3-1 down with just one minute remaining to grab a share of the spoils in an Umbro Cup game designed as a warm-up for Euro ’96.

But, otherwise, Wembley had staged every home qualifier or friendly for almost 30 years by the time the Three Lions rocked up in Leeds on June 8, 1995.

A crowd of 32,008 lapped up the drama as Tim Flowers made a hash of an intended early cross from Hakan Mild and the ball dribbled into the net.

The Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper was again at fault for Sweden’s second on 38 minutes, as he spilled a shot and Mild fired in the rebound.

A lifeline came shortly before the interval when Teddy Sheringham netted his first international goal but Kennet Andersen restored the visitors’ advantage early after the restart.

That seemed be that until Platt netted in the 89th minute to set up a grandstand finish that culminated in Darren Anderton unleashing a ferocious shot that struck both posts en route to the net.

Unlike England’s visit in 2002 when three Leeds players had been on duty, the closest the locals got to seeing one of their own in action came when Harrogate-born John Scales, an Elland Road junior under Eddie Gray, replaced Gary Pallister during the second half.

Nick Barmby, whom Venables would sign for Leeds in 2002, also came off the bench against a Sweden side featuring future team-mate Teddy Lucic.