Buoyant Leeds rivals gear up for first derby date of campaign

AFTER both teams picked up morale-boosting victories on the opening day of the Northern Counties East League Premier Division season, Yorkshire Amateur host Garforth Town in the game of the day tomorrow.

The pair both won their first outings of the season by 3-0 scorelines. Amateur were away at Barton Town where Ashley Flynn picked up a brace, while Garforth were at home to Handsworth.

Hemsworth Miners Welfare currently sit in sixth position after a 2-1 win over Grimsby Borough. They will be looking to build on that when they host Eccleshill United.

Liversedge began the season with a 2-2 draw away at Maltby Main. They take on Barton Town at home tomorrow.

Knaresbrorough Town will be aiming to pick up their first win of the season at Handsworth tomorrow. They lost their opening-day fixture 2-0 at AFC Mansfield.

In Division One tommorow, second-placed Selby Town travel to eighth-placed Harrogate Railway Athletic. Town currently sit on seven points after three games. Harrogate have a win and a draw to their name so far but they will be smarting from their embarrassing 10-1 defeat at home to Whickham in the FA Cup extra preliminary round.

Railway’s top scorer, Joe Jagger, is one goal behind the league’s top scorer, Retford FC’s Shay Evans-Booth, who has scored four goals in the league, including a hat-trick against Brigg Town.

Nostell Miners Welfare sit in 10th after only one game. They won 4-2 against Ollerton Town and tomorrow will host Campion, who sit in 14th.

Glasshoughton Welfare are away from home as they take on Rossington Main.

Glasshoughton have lost all three of their games so far this season. They will be looking to change this by picking up three points against 18th-placed Rossington, who have also lost all of their games.