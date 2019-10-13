Brendan Kiernan and Jack Muldoon fire Harrogate Town up to eighth place
Harrogate Town moved up to eighth in the National League by making it seven games unbeaten in a 2-1 win against Yeovil on their first trip to Huish Park.
After a first half of few chances, Brendan Kiernan struck his fifth goal of the season in the 71st minute to put Harrogate ahead.
Jack Muldoon made it two seven minutes later and this was enough to end the Glovers’ five-game winning home streak, despite a late strike from Rhys Murphy making for a nervous closing few minutes for the visitors.
Simon Weaver handed a second start to Jack Diamond after the midfielder’s impressive performance from the bench on Tuesday night, with Alex Bradley dropping to the bench where he joined George Thomson, who returned from injury.
As the game went on, Harrogate began enjoying more possession and, in the 71st minute, Kiernan found the far corner to put his side ahead.
Seven minutes later and Muldoon made it two when a defensive mistake allowed Beck to find his strike partner, who finished well. The hosts replied in stoppage time but it was too little too late.
Meanwhile, an out-of-sorts FC Halifax Town were beaten 2-0 at home by Boreham Wood, but remain top of the National League.
Goals in each half by Tom Champion and Adam McDonnell condemned Town to a disappointing defeat, but Bromley and Yeovil failed to take advantage, also losing.
The visitors should have taken the lead after 10 minutes when top-scorer Kabongo Tshimanga was one-on-one with Sam Johnson, but the Town keeper kept out his shot having charged off his line.
Neither side had really done enough to lead, but Boreham Wood edged ahead when Champion met a corner with a bullet header from six yards.
Town stuck to their principles of patient build-up play and trying work openings, but weren’t quick or accurate enough to build up any pressure. So when McDonnell curled in a superb free-kick from 20 yards out into the bottom corner with 15 remaining, it already looked game over.
Halifax kept going and Dayle Southwell drive a low shot narrowly wide, and Jeff King saw a shot ping off the post.