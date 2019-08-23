Boss Simon Weaver insists there’s no pressure on Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver insists that there is no pressure on his players to deliver anything other than a good performance when they entertain Stockport County in the National League tomorrow (3pm).

The men from Wetherby Road head into the match on the back of three successive National League defeats and in need of a positive result, yet Weaver is refusing to get too downbeat about his side’s poor start to 2019/20.

“Of course we’d love to bounce straight back with a win, that would be the perfect tonic after three losses, but beating Stockport isn’t the be all and end all,” he said.

“We’ve trained with real intensity this week, but the focus hasn’t all been on winning on Saturday.

“There’s no huge pressure at this stage of the season, what is important is that we play the right way.

“What I want to see is the lads come out fighting, getting on the ball, being brave and doing the right things.

“Stockport have some good players and a good manager, we know it’s going to be a difficult game because they all are in this league, but what is important is that we get a performance.”

Weaver apologised to Town’s supporters in the wake of Saturday’s loss to Dagenham and Redbridge, but has subsequently denied any suggestions that his players gave up during the second half of the match. You’re emotionally charged straight after the game and you get a microphone put in front of your face and that emotion can come across in the interview,” he added.

“Having had the chance to take stock and reflect properly, I think that in the last three games we’ve only had one bad half an hour – against Dagenham. We were superb at Woking and I was proud of the performance against Notts County with 10 men.

“Heads definitely went down on Saturday. The lads were disappointed with themselves because they found themselves losing a game that they should have been winning. It wasn’t that they weren’t bothered or had given up. They certainly are bothered. Everyone here cares about the results.”

Elsewhere in the National League, FC Halifax Town host 11th-placed AFC Fylde.

****

FRICKLEY ATHLETIC will be looking to chalk up their first victory of the season when they host Tadcaster Albion in the FA Cup preliminary round tomorrow.

Frickley have lost both their BetVictor League matches so far this season while Albion have three points after their opening two games.

Elsewhere in the FA Cup unbeaten Pontefract Collieries host Hebburn Town, Ossett United travel to Billingham, Brighouse Town host Morpeth Town, Garforth Town entertain Colne, Pickering Town host Bridlington Town and Hemworth Miners Welfare are on the road at Sunderland RCA.

In the Northern Counties East League Premier Division the game of the day sees Knaresborough Town host Yorkshire Amateur.

The fifth-placed visitors enjoyed a 3-0 victory over Maltby Main on Wednesday night with Brice Tiani netting a bracewhile Town had Luke Harrop to thank for ensuring they drew 1-1 against Garforth Town on Tuesday night.

In Division One, second-placed Selby Town could move top of the league if they get the better of Brigg Town at home.

After going down 2-0 at Winterton Rangers on Wednesday night, Harrogate Railway Athletic will be looking for an improvement at Rossington Main tomorrow – the team one place below them in the league. Elsewhere, Glasshoughton Welfare will be looking to pick up their first points of the season at Dronfield.