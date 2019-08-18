Ben Atkinson’s late header seals Farsley Celtic’s second victory of the season

Farsley Celtic returned to winning ways as Ben Atkinson struck late on to secure his side a 1-0 victory over Spennymoor Town in National North yesterday.

The game was a scrappy affair for much of the 90 minutes, but the hosts had by far the better of the chances, and if not for Matt Gould in the Spennymoor goal the deadlock would have been broken much earlier.

Farsley Celtic manager Adam Lakeland.

Farsley were the closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half, as the ball pinged around the box from Will Hayhurst’s corner before Danny Ellis’ searing volley produced a stunning save from Matt Gould.

Gould was his side’s saviour once again 20 minutes after the interval. Jimmy Spencer linked up well with Atkinson with the latter’s low strike parried by Gould, before the Spennymoor shot-stopper reacted quickly to superbly save Nathan Cartman’s follow-up.

The decisive moment of the game came with just two minutes of normal time remaining, Hayhurst whipping in an excellent cross from the left to Atkinson who found space in the box and guided his header into the top corner, to earn the Celt Army all three points.

Celtic manager Adam Lakeland was delighted with his side’s response to Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat to Southport. He said: “I criticised the players to some extent midweek after the first-half performance, because I know we’re a lot better than what we displayed on Tuesday night, and ultimately it was just about them putting in a performance.

David Syers of Farsley challenges the Spennymoor defence.

“If you’re solid and you keep clean sheets, we’ve got players within the team who are always capable of creating a chance and thankfully we did that, and in the end I think we thoroughly deserved it.”

Elsewhere in National North, 10-man Guiseley gained a good point away from home after a 1-1 draw at Boston United.

It was an uphill task for Guiseley after George Cantrill was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Alex Whittle after 20 minutes.

But it was the Lions who took the lead just after half-time, a fine corner by Brad Nicholson found Aaron Martin who continued his goal-scoring run and he powered his header into the back of the net.

Boston kept pushing for an equaliser and it came from the penalty spot after the Lions keeper George Sykes-Kenworthy brought down Jordan Thewlis. He picked himself up and placed his penalty well to the right-hand corner of the goal.

While the home side now had the momentum to push forward, Guiseley could have even grabbed a dramatic winner, when a header by debutant Sam Scrivens was directed towards goal but lacked power and was saved.

The draw keeps Guiseley second in the table.

Speaking after the match Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “We have faced a team who have started unbeaten and played with 10 men for most of the game, it’s another performance that shows we are heading in the right direction.”

Elsewhere, Bradford Park Avenue were beaten 4-0 at Alfreton Town.