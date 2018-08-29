Assault case against former Everton, Manchester City and Middlesbrough footballer Peter Beagrie dismissed

Have your say

A scheduled assault by beating trial of ex-Premier League footballer and former Sky Sports pundit Peter Beagrie was dismissed today.

The 52-year-old former Everton and Manchester City winger was due to stand trial at York Magistrates.

But the case was dismissed after the prosecution offered no evidence.

Beagrie, of Killinghall, North Yorks., had entered a formal not guilty plea to one charge of assault by beating.

Magistrate Adrian Bush said: "You know what has been said, the trial is not going ahead and you are free to leave this court."

Beagrie was ordered to pay defence costs.

He was sacked by Sky in August last year after being convicted of punching girlfriend Zarah Blake, 38, while drunk having threatened to “rip her throat out”.

He was then spared jail in February this year after he admitted assaulting Miss Blake for a second time during a stay at a Nottingham hotel.

Beagrie was placed on probation for 18 months by city magistrates, ordered to do 80 hours of community work and made to attend a “building better relationships” course.

But today he faced fresh court turmoil after being arrested and charged with assault by beating at his £300,000 home.

Police were called to Beagrie's home in Killinghall, on the outskirts of Harrogate, North Yorks., in March this year.

That came just weeks after he completed a drink-drive awareness course for a conviction in March 2017.

Beagrie enjoyed a 23-year career playing for 10 clubs, including Bradford City, Everton, Manchester City and Scunthorpe United.

He retired in 2006 and in recent years has worked as a TV football pundit and commentator for Sky Sports.

Beagrie, originally from Middlesborough, has three children with his late wife, Lynn, who died of cancer in 2015.