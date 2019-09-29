Ashton Curzon left shocked at Farsley Celtic’s late double strike

Two late goals from Akeel Francis and Will Hayhurst helped Farsley come from behind to beat Curzon Ashton 2-1 and move up into fourth spot in National League North.

Curzon Ashton had the first sniff of goal 10 minutes in when Matthew Regan headed over a Daniel Tricket-Smith free-kick.

And on the half-hour mark Curzon were awarded a penalty by referee James Westgate after Tricket-Smith was brought down in the area.

Callum Saunders stepped up to take the spot-kick, but Farsley goalkeeper Kyle Trenerry got across well to make the save to ensure that the half-time score remained goalless.

But the visitors did take the lead in the second half, with Tricket-Smith’s long-range strike on 69 minutes.

With just two minutes left on the clock, substitute Francis was played through one and one, and he made no mistake in poking the ball past an oncoming Kai Calderbank-Park and into the far right-hand corner of the net.

Curzon Ashton then went down to 10 men as Mohamed Ali was shown his second yellow. This gave Farsley the incentive to push on for a winner and it came deep into injury time.

Hayhurst latched onto a loose ball and fired his shot into the back of the net.

“We made hard work of it,” said Celtic boss Adam Lakeland after the game. “I wasn’t pleased with how we played.

“It was really cruel on Curzon, certainly with the second goal being so late.

“It almost took us going behind to start to play and start to ask some questions.

“Once we got level though you could see that they’re a side suffering for confidence and losing games.

“We’ve got another massive three points today.”

Guiseley meanwhile slipped to sixth place in National League North after a 3-1 defeat at Gloucester City.

Things looked like they would go the way of Guiseley who made the perfect start, when a long shot by Gabriel Johnson went past Gloucester goalkeeper Zach Jeacock.

The home side nearly levelled when Joe Hanks saw his head come back off the crossbar following a looping cross.

But Gloucester soon equalised when fine cross by Chris Knowles found Marlon Jackson who simply couldn’t miss.

The big turning point in this match happened just before half-time when a brawl involving most of the players from both teams broke out – in the aftermath, Lions top scorer Aaron Martin was shown a straight red card.

The home side took advantage in the second half and took the lead for the first time whenLuke Russe was in the right place to head home.

City netted a third before the end when Jackson collected a loose pass and ran through to score his second goal.

After the match Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “We made a bright start, but conceded and got a man sent off just before the break. The third goal is when we’ve pushed a few more forward.

“We just have to go again.”

Elsewhere, Bradford Park Avenue lost 8-0 at Brackley Town.