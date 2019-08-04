Ashley Flynn at the double as Yorkshire Amateur get off to a flier

Have your say

AShley Flynn netted goals in each half as Yorkshire Amateur enjoyed a 3-0 victory at Barton Town in their Northern Counties East League Premier Division opener on yesterday.

It took just two minutes for Fernando Moke to open the scoring before Flynn doubled the advantage on seven minutes.

The striker’s second goal 12 minutes from time sealed the win for the Ammers.

Garforth Town also claimed a 3-0 victory at home to Handsworth. Adam Porritt gave the hosts the lead on 37 minutes before goals after the interval from Sean Hunter and Mark Simpson completed the scoring.

Hemsworth MW earned a 2-1 home win over Grimsby Borough. Rikki Paylor and Declan Parker were on the scoresheet.

Liversedge took an early 2-0 advantage at Maltby Main thanks to goals from Oliver Fearon and Joseph Kenny but second-half efforts from Joseph Austin and Gavin King meant the game finished 2-2.

Two first-half goals from Russ Duggan meant Knaresborough Town lost their season-opener – 2-0 at AFC Mansfield.

In Division One, Nostell Miners Welfare were 4-2 victors over Ollerton Town thanks to goals from Callum Ward, Ben Teasdale, Jack Cowgill and Danny Edwards.

Harrogate Railway had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Campion. Joe Jagger’s early goal was cancelled out by Andrew McCreadie’s last-minute effort.

Elsewhere, Selby drew 1-1 with Skegness Town and Glasshoughton Welfare lost 3-0 at Winterton Rangers.