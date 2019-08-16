‘Anything is possible’ for in-form Guiseley says joint-manager Marcus Bignot

WHEN it comes to assessing Guiseley’s prospects in 2019-20, ‘anything is possible’ according to joint-manager Marcus Bignot.

It is a very much a case of so far, so good for the Lions, who have won three of their opening four National League North matches. They are aiming to continue their vibrant start to the campaign at Boston United tomorrow.

Harrogate Town manager, Simon Weaver, is encouraging his side to improve their finishing. Picture: Steve Riding.

The Nethermoor outfit sit in second spot after Tuesday’s outstanding 3-1 home win over Spennymoor, one of best displays since Bignot and Russ O’Neill joined the club, with the victory all-the-more pleasing after last weekend’s first slip-up at Southport.

On Guiseley’s hugely encouraging opening, Bignot said: “It is a super points return at the moment.

“It is an encouraging start and we have taken the momentum from pre-season into the season and anything is possible with this group.

“But we are not going to forget what happened last year and where we have come from and are not going to get carried away. But we understand the process. The signs are encouraging. Each game throws up its different challenges.

“We faced King’s Lynn and Bradford, who are footballing teams, while Southport had a physical edge and Spennymoor had a balance, and Boston will be similar.”

Guiseley’s achievements are all-the-more laudable given the style makeover that Bignot and O’Neill are overseeing – with a more pleasing-on-the-eye passing approach reaping early dividends, as exemplified against Southport.

Bignot added: “I think it was up there in terms of the mentality of bouncing back from disappointment and they showed a response in the manner we asked for. They got to their physical maximum, which enabled us to dominate the football in terms of possession.

“But we were forceful with it and played with a purpose and scored three goals and looked a threat all night.

“We were really encouraged with all four elements we talk about – mentality, physicality, technical and tactical.

“We wanted to present an image of us in terms of how we want to play and I think the supporters are seeing that now in the way we are going about our business. We are delighted.

“They are a young group and there is always room for development, but it is getting that balance between development and also winning matches.

“We wanted to change the style of play and I think the supporters have been impressed by the style they have seen so far.

“Obviously, we don’t want to come away from the physical edge and mentality of the game. But we want to show our ability and our ability is playing through the thirds and we want to be known as a passing football team as we have got to entertain as well. We are delighted with the process and the understanding and knowledge these kids are getting.”

After a home humbling to Southport in midweek, 17th-placed Farsley Celtic are eyeing a quick response against Spennymoor at Throstle Nest as they aim to emulate the feats of Guiseley in midweek.

Another team looking for an immediate reaction following a midweek defeat are Harrogate Town, who go to Dagenham and Redbridge, with manager Simon Weaver urging his side to improve their finishing after back-to-back defeats in the National League.

Second-placed FC Halifax, who lost their first game of the season in midweek, visit Aldershot Town.

Winless so far, Bradford Park Avenue head to Alfreton in National League North.