Ambitious West Yorkshire League Whitkirk Wanderers plot course to the Northern Counties East League

TIMES are changing at progressive Whitkirk Wanderers with boss Les Nelson hoping to bow out in style tomorrow in the final of the Leeds & District FA Senior Challenge Cup against Carlton Athletic at Elland Road (7.30pm).

Whitkirk have finished sixth in their first season back in the West Yorkshire League Premier Division and there are plans in place to get the club ready for another leap forwards to the Northern Counties East League.

In-form Carlton Athletic marksman, 'Anees Younis. PIc: JPIIMedia

As part of those plans, Nelson will leave his role as manager next term and become director of football with current assistant Lutel James alongside him as Sean Ward takes charge of the first team.

Ward is taking the step up from Sunday football having dominated the Leeds Combination League with Hope Inn Whites who won a fantastic treble this season, winning every competition they entered.

In their last outing of the season, Whitkirk face a similarly dominant side at Elland Road tomorrow in West Yorkshire League champions Carlton who are chasing a treble having already won the West Riding FA County Challenge Cup.

A tall order to topple them but Nelson is relishing the task in what will be his last game in charge.

“It’s been a really good season and I am really pleased with a sixth-placed finish within the league,” said Nelson.

“The rise to the Premier League in terms of class of opposition has been really good for the lads and playing some top teams such as Carlton, Leeds City and Beeston has been pleasing.

“Also reaching the Leeds and district cup final to be played at Elland Road is great for everyone involved at Whitkirk.

“Myself and Lutel now face an extremely good Carlton side in the final and the saying goes, to be the best you have to beat the best. They’ve proved over the last several seasons that there just that!

“Consistency is key at any level and they have achieved that this year.

“I, for one, am looking forward to the game; we go in as under dogs but this year we have beat them and they have beaten us and both fixtures have been good games for the spectators and all involved.”

With the league title already in the bag, Carlton warmed up for tomorrow’s final with Saturday’s 8-0 romp in this season’s final league fixture at 10th-placed finishers, Field, in which red-hot Anees Younis slammed in a double hat-trick.

Joseph Kenny added a brace with the rout following last Monday’s 4-1 win at home to Robin Hood Athletic in which a brace from James Kitson was supported by strikes from Younis and Joseph O’Neil. Muyideen Akinwale consoled the visitors who finish 11th.

Runners-up, Leeds City, ended their campaign with Saturday’s 2-2 draw at seventh-placed finishers Huddersfield Amateur as a brace from Mark Ferguson matched home goals from Jonny Crowther and Matthew Eastwood.

Tonight sees the final of the West Yorkshire League Cup taking place at Fleet Lane (7.30pm) with fourth-placed finishers Ilkley Town facing Shelley who ended up third in Division Two.

Hall Green United Reserves sealed the League Trophy with Wednesday’s 8-7 win on penalties against Whitkirk’s Reserves after a 2-2 draw at Fleet Lane.

Whitkirk were consigned to finishing second in Alliance Division One the previous night as Beeston At Anthony’s Reserves sealed second with an 8-0 hammering of fourth-placed finishers Robin Hood Athletic Reserves.

Field Reserves, who had already been crowned champions, then ended with Saturday’s 4-4 draw at home to Leeds City Reserves who finished fifth.

Salts Reserves took the Alliance Division Two crown, ahead of runners-up Boroughbridge Reserves and third-placed Otley Town Reserves.