Altrincham draw was a point gained insists Guiseley joint boss Russ O’Neill

Guiseley's Kaine Felix.

The hosts made the perfect start when a ball over the top took a deflection and fell into Kaine Felix’s path. He took a touch in the area and cooly placed a shot into the bottom right-hand corner.

There was soon to be a lengthy stoppage, with Lee Shaw being taken to hospital after falling awkwardly. He was later released from hospital.

Altrincham were getting into good positions but struggling to create clear cut chances, with the dangerous Ash Hemmings seeing a few crosses cause problems.

Guiseley joint manager Russ O'Neill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guiseley nearly doubled their lead just before the break, a Felix cross was headed onto the crossbar by Scott Garner and eventually cleared.

The Lions then had an even better chance, when Felix found Dylan Barkers in the area. He misjudged his first touch and the ball went out of play.

Altrincham would level from the penalty spot. Josh Hancock was brought down in the area and he stepped up to convert his chance into the left-hand corner.

There was a real battle in midfield in the closing stages, with both pushing for a winner.

In the end the visitors broke forward and looked set to win the match with Josh Harrop being denied by a Garner tackle, to ensure it was a point each.

After the match Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “I think it is a point gained. After what has happened with injuries and suspensions, I’m pleased with this result.

“We started well and got a good goal. We have faced a team that plays well with the ball, we had to make changes due to injuries during the game and when you look at all that you have to see it as a good point.”

Next up for Guiseley is a trip to AFC Telford United on Saturday.

Bradford Park Avenue marked the return of Mark Bower as manager with a first home win in six months.

The Horsfall Stadium outfit defeated Hereford 3-2 with Adam Nowakowski showing composure to fire in on nine minutes following a scramble in the visitors’ box.

Lewis Knight then doubled the advantage midway through the first period when he met an Alex Hurst cross to the far post, but Tommy O’Sullivan reduced the deficit before the break when he converted a penalty awarded after Joe Green had brought down Tom Owen-Evans.

Five minutes into the second half, Avenue won a spot kick of their own when Dan Sweeney was dragged down and went on to confidently convert from 12 yards.

O’Sullivan was on the scoresheet again just before the hour mark when he reacted quickest in the box, but Avenue held on for only their second victory of a difficult campaign.

York City extended their unbeaten start to the season to 15 games following a 1-1 draw at Telford.

Jordan Burrow’s fifth goal of the season gave the table-toppers a 58th-minute lead, but the Bucks deserved a share of the spoils and James McQuilkin’s header ensured honours ended even.

Earlier in the second half, Matt Stenson lobbed York keeper Peter Jameson only to see his effort bounce off the crossbar.

Instead, it was the Minstermen who forged ahead when Sean Newton delivered a pinpoint cross and Burrow pounced from six yards.