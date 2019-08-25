Alex Bradley’s debut goal seals late win for Harrogate Town

Alex Bradley capped his Harrogate Town debut with a dramatic late winner, striking in stoppage-time to sink Stockport County.

Mark Beck’s 54th-minute goal handed Simon Weaver’s team a deserved advantage at a sun-soaked CNG Stadium, though they went on to gift their visitors a route back into the game.

And the match looked to have petered out into a stalemate before Bradley popped up to decide matters with 93 minutes on the clock, sealing a first victory in four attempts for his new club.

The best chance of the first half fell to Town debutant Bradley after Jack Muldoon hooked the ball over the top of the visiting defence and sent him in on goal down the right.

He couldn’t find a finish, however, rather pulling his strike across goal and wide of the far post.

Either side of that, County’s biggest threat, Alex Thomas, had forced James Belshaw into a decent block at his near post and blasted a snap-shot narrowly wide of the mark.

Town began the second period much the brighter of the sides and another Fallowfield raid from right-back led to them opening the scoring.

Josh Falkingham threaded an intricate pass through for the marauding defender to run on to and deliver an inviting low cross that Beck buried from close range.

County hit back on 70 minutes and it was an utterly avoidable goal too, Falkingham failing to clear his lines inside his own box allowing County to pull the ball back for Nyal Bell to smash in an equaliser.

It was Town who finished the stronger going on to strike a decisive blow in the third minute of stoppage-time.

Kiernan carried the ball inside from the right and picked out Bradley on the edge of the area, the ex-West Bromwich man opening up his body before stroking a fine low effort past the despairing dive of Hinchliffe and into the bottom corner.

Elsewhere, FC Halifax Town blew National League big boys Fylde away with a stirring 4-1 win at The Shay.

First-half goals by Liam McAlinden and Tobi Sho-Silva were added to after the interval by Cameron King and Jerome Binnom-Williams.

****

OSSETT United progressed to the first qualifying round of the FA Cup following a moral-boosting 4-3 victory at Billingham.

Tom Greaves netted a brace and the other goals came from Nicholas Guest and Panagiotis Katsamagkas.

Jonathon Margetts’ sixth-minute goal was enough to see Tadcaster Albion to a 1-0 victory at Frickley Athletic, while a second-half hat-trick from David Earl saw Pickering Town to a 3-1 victory over Bridlington Town in another all-Yorkshire encounter.

Joseph Kenny’s goal four minutes from time was enough for Liversedge to beat Droylsden 1-0.

Brighouse Town and Morpeth Town will have to try again after the pair drew 2-2 in West Yorkshire. Jonathon Margetts and Carl Stewart scored Town’s goals in the first half. Pontefract Collieries and Hebburn Town also face a replay after a 1-1 draw on Saturday. Michael Dunn netted Pontefract’s goal.

Garforth Town were beaten 4-0 at home by Colne while Hemsworth Miners Welfare were knocked out 1-0 at Sunderland RCA.

In the Northern Counties East League Premier Division, Yorkshire Amateur moved joint top of the league thanks to a 5-2 victory at Knareborough Town.

Luke Harrop opened the scoring for Town only for Fernando Moke and Brice Tiani to put the visitors in the lead. A Niall Heaton own goal soon levelled matters at 2-2 but further goals from Ashley Flynn (2) and Stephen Crawford 86 ensured the three points for Ammers.

In Division One, a goal four minutes from time ensured Selby Town maintained top spot with a 2-1 victory over Brigg Town.

A brace from Joe Jagger and a last-minute goal from Patrick Sykes saw Harrogate Railway claim a 3-1 victory at Rossington Main, while Glasshoughton Welfare picked up their first points of the season in a 2-1 victory at Dronfield Town.