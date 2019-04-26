Adam Lakeland urges Farsley Celtic fans to be the ‘12th man’

THROSTLE NEST has seen some famous occasions over the years and tomorrow promises to be another fateful – and hopefully glorious – day.

Farsley Celtic are on the cusp of a joyous promotion to the National League North following a remarkable season and a bumper crowd is expected as Celts attempt to clinch the Evo-Stik Premier Division title and finalise another outstanding chapter in the club’s eventful modern history.

The Villagers are three points clear of nearest rivals South Shields and a draw or victory over Marine tomorrow would seal promotion – although the north-eastern club are waiting in the wings if the hosts lose.

Celtic manager Adam Lakeland – who this week committed his future to the club alongside assistant Mark Bett – said: “It has been in our own hands for a number of weeks and we have been top of the league for seven weeks and now we go into the game with a three-point gap.

“However, the goal difference favours South Shields and we have just got to do what we have done all season and concentrate on what we can control, which is how well we play and the result we get.

“We would have snapped people’s hands off for this opportunity at the beginning of the season. Of course, we now know we are in a very good position, but also know we have a very tough game against Marine.

“They looked like they had pulled away from relegation at one point and now they have been dragged back into it and they could potentially need a result out of the game to stay up.

“We have got to go into the game and get the job done.”

Lakeland will be concentrating solely on events at Throstle Nest and not those at Gainsborough Trinity involving Shields, although he is aware that the reaction of fans may be difficult to ignore.

He added: “I never have any interest in other teams’ results until after the game. But Monday at Whitby was the first time where, as a staff and players, we were aware of what was going on elsewhere later on in our game – purely because of the reaction of the supporters.

“We went 2-0 up in our game and the supporters started cheering ten minutes later when Whitby were attacking and I thought, ‘this is strange’.

“So I sensed that something was going on elsewhere and the news filtered through that Warrington had drawn and were out of the race. Then our game finished and South Shields was still 2-2 and we came within 30 seconds of being champions. But having failed to beat Hyde on Saturday we anticipated it going to the final day.”

Urging supporters to be the 12th man, he said: “There were over 500 against Hyde, which is a good gate for us.

“I would expect that there will be double that, if not more, which is great. It is great having extra bodies, but they have got to create the extra noise and get behind the team, otherwise it can create a tense or subdued atmosphere, which is the last thing the players need.

“It will be great to have a big crowd and I just hope that they bring their voices and cheer the lads on and get behind them and are the 12th man.”

Fourth-from-bottom Guiseley, who secured their safety on Bank Holiday Monday with a 1-0 home win over Darlington, round off their National League North campaign with a final-day visit to Kidderminster Harriers.

Bradford Park Avenue travel to title-chasing Chorley in a key Roses clash at Victory Park.

Mark Bower’s side need either to match Telford’s result against York City or better Blyth’s result against Southport to reach the play-offs.