Aaron Martin at the double as Guiseley cruise to victory at Blyth Spartans

Guiseley got back to winning ways with an impressive 4-1 victory at Blyth Spartans today in the National League.

The Lions named an unchanged side from Saturday, but were made to wait for kick-off due to traffic. They got to the ground later than planned and the match was delayed until 3.15pm.

Guiseley's 'Lee Shaw. Picture: Steve Riding.

The hosts had gained just a single point in their opening games but were bright from the off.

A powerful run by Scott Fenwick led to a cross into the area that fell to Robbie Dale who fired over when well placed.

Guiseley would dominate large spells of possession and had their first chance when a long throw found forward Aaron Martin. He took a smart touch inside the area but his shot had a little too much pace and went over the crossbar.

Guiseley would take the lead, when a fine run by Lee Shaw saw him get into the area and place a shot perfectly into the bottom right-hand corner.

Guiseley' joint-manager Marcus Bignot.

The second half saw Blyth begin well again and they really should have levelled when Dale got into the area and crossed for Adam Wrightson but the ball got stuck under his feet and was eventually cleared.

It was then goal number nine for the season for Martin when a Brad Nicholson cross found the striker. He had a free header and made no mistake, doubling Guiseley’s lead in the process.

The luck Blyth have had this season was summed up when a cross wasn’t cleared and hit three home players before going in the net, with Lewis Ritson being the unfortunate player to have final touch.

Guiseley then seemed to switch off and Blyth made them pay immediately as they got one back. Dale who caused the Lions’ defence problems all game, got in between the centre-backs and cooly slotted a shot home.

There would be another goal in the game and it went to Guiseley. Nicholson had his shirt pulled in the area and Martin stepped up to score the penalty and finally end the contest, in what was another enjoyable game for the Lions.

Speaking after the match, Guiseley joint-manager Marcus Bignot said: “This was a pleasing result. We needed a reaction result-wise from Saturday and got it.

“Aaron has scored his 10th of the season and some other players really impressed as well, overall I’m happy with how it all went.”

Meanwhile, a 61st-minute penalty from Will Hayhurst was not enough to prevent Farsley Celtic from going down to a 2-1 defeat at home to King’s Lynn Town yesterday. First-half goals from Alfie Payne and Michael Gash put the visitors in pole position but despite a determined second-hals display, Celtic could not add to Hayhurst’s penalty.

Elsewhere in National North, Bradford Park Avenue picked up their first three points of the season in a 1-0 victory at Darlington.

The Park Avenue winner came courtesy of a Jaheim Headley strike and the visitors held on for the win despite a late penalty miss from the hosts.

The victory lifts Bradford PA out of the relegation zone.