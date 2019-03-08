16 Championship loan stars clubs should look to sign permanently Loan signings are a key part of doing business in the Championship and we've seen some excellent temporary signings on show in the second tier this season. These are the players that have impressed so far this year that clubs should look to tie down permanently... 1. Dean Henderson The goalkeeper has had a fantastic season on loan with Sheffield United and has become a fan favourite since joining from Manchester United. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Tammy Abraham Abraham has had another strong season in the Championship but could yet have a future with parent club Chelsea. Getty Buy a Photo 3. Dwight Gayle The Newcastle United man has enjoyed his time on loan with West Brom and has helped them stay in the race for promotion. Getty Buy a Photo 4. Michael Hector Another Chelsea loanee - Hector has never played for the Blues and has had a strong season with Sheffield Wednesday. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4