16 Championship loan stars clubs should look to sign permanently

These are the players that have impressed so far this year that clubs should look to tie down permanently...

1. Dean Henderson The goalkeeper has had a fantastic season on loan with Sheffield United and has become a fan favourite since joining from Manchester United.

2. Tammy Abraham Abraham has had another strong season in the Championship but could yet have a future with parent club Chelsea.

3. Dwight Gayle The Newcastle United man has enjoyed his time on loan with West Brom and has helped them stay in the race for promotion.

4. Michael Hector Another Chelsea loanee - Hector has never played for the Blues and has had a strong season with Sheffield Wednesday.

