15 pictures of Leeds United fans spurring on the Whites during the Arsenal defeat at Elland Road

With a third consecutive defeat comes growing concerns for Marcelo Bielsa's men as the Whites' threadbare squad continue to limp through a relegation battle.

But the Elland Road faithful were there in numbers to watch a Leeds side much-depleted by injury lose at home on Saturday evening.

After the game, Marcelo Bielsa expressed gratitude for the supporters, who were still singing when Leeds were 4-1 down.

"To not let go of the hand of the team you love is very, very big," Bielsa said.

"Always the support like the team received today is a stimulus.

"It's not easy when a team has conceded 11 goals in two games, or 14 in three games.

"It generated the support that was so moving for the team."

The YEP's Bruce Rollinson was on hand in LS11 to capture the spirit and passion of the fans.

