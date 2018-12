For some clubs however, sorting out new contracts for their big name players and best future prospects will be a priority before the end of the campaign - here's a look at some of the Championship's best and brightest who are in the final six months of their contracts.

1. Leroy Fer (Swansea) The Swansea man will be without a club in June and has had an injury disrupted season so far but was handed the captaincy when Graham Potter arrived in south Wales. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Nick Powell (Wigan) The former Manchester United man has been linked with a number of clubs, both in the UK and Europe, who could bag Powell for free in the summer. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Timm Klose (Norwich) The 30-year-old Swiss international will be a free man in the summer if Norwich do not offer the defender a new deal. 0 Buy a Photo

4. Wilfried Bony (Swansea) Bony was out for a large portion of 2018 with a knee injury but as one of the Swans' highest earners, he might be allowed to leave when his two-year contract runs out. pa Buy a Photo

