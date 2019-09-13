Focus on the bottom as the battle to beat drop hots up

Have your say

WITH the Bradford Premier League title safely in the hands of Woodlands, the compelling attention has now gravitated towards an intriguing relegation fight.

Just seven points separate second-from-bottom Wrenthorpe with the sides just above them in Methley and Undercliffe, with rock-bottom Lightcliffe in last-chance saloon territory tomorrow.

Lightcliffe, 24 points behind Wrens, host Methley, while Wrens welcome Pudsey St Lawrence and Undercliffe head to Hanging Heaton.

On a key day for Wrens, captain Jordan Sleightholme, urging his side to follow up a key win over Lightcliffe, said: “We had a few tough results following our momentous win against Woodlands.

“But we showed our mettle last week in a ‘do or die’ match against Lightcliffe and we will be hoping to take this performance into the last two games this weekend against Pudsey St Lawrence and Bradford & Bingley.

“It’s no secret that our overseas player, Khalil Khan, is critical to our team, as was evident at the weekend, but we have a number of match winners throughout our team.

“It will be imperative that some of these key players stand up on the final weekend to prove we belong in this division and secure our status as a Premier League club.”

Champions Woodlands welcome near-neighbours Cleckheaton, while New Farnley host Farsley.

Townville will rubber-stamp the runners-up spot in an excellent league campaign if they beat visiting Bradford and Bingley.

Tomorrow’s action is the first part of a double-header in the top-flight, with the season finishing on Sunday.

The action sees Wrens head to B&B, while Undercliffe welcome Townville and Lightcliffe visit St Lawrence.

Methley welcome New Farnsley and Farsley are at home to Woodlands. Hanging Heaton head to Cleckheaton.

Attention is also firmly on the Championship One promotion and relegation picture on Saturday.

Leaders Batley go to Keighley, while Morley, seven points behind, host Pudsey Congs.

Bankfoot, five points adrift of Morley, entertain East Bierley.

A key clash at the bottom sees Hartshead Moor host Wakefield St Michael’s, while Ossett welcome relegated Scholes.