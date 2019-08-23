Five-wicket Jack Shutt gives Yorkshire Vikings a T20 lifeline at Durham

Jack Shutt claimed career-best figures to keep Yorkshire Vikings’ hopes of reaching the Vitality Blast quarter-finals alive after beating Durham by 14 runs at Emirates Riverside.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore top scored for the visitors with an innings of 52 guiding them to a competitive total of 146-6 from their 20 overs, while Nathan Rimmington claimed figures of 3-16 to keep the Vikings in check.

After Yorkshire were inserted, Adam Lyth sliced Scott Steel to Brydon Carse, before Matty Potts removed David Willey for two with a catch off his own bowling.

Kohler-Cadmore tried to get the Vikings moving, blasting a huge six into the crowd off Liam Trevaskis. However, Yorkshire lost their third wicket of the powerplay when Jonny Tattersall, failed to connect with his drive off Rimmington as Graham Clark claimed the catch.

Jack Leaning and Kohler-Cadmore built an impressive stand for the fourth wicket, Kohler-Cadmore reaching his half-century from 40 deliveries, including two boundaries and a six. Rimmington’s return to the attack was crucial, forcing the mistake from Kohler-Cadmore, who skied his pull shot, allowing to Clark take his second catch.

Rimmington notched his third wicket when Leaning picked out Harry Adair at backward point. Will Fraine picked out D’Arcy Short on the rope before Tim Bresnan finished with a six.

Short and Steel saw the home side score 64 from the opening six overs, but Shutt sparked the Vikings into life. He turned one through Short’s gate to bowl the Aussie for 29. Adair made four before he fell to Shutt, picking out Lyth in the deep, putting the pressure on the hosts.

Steel and Peter Handscomb nudged Durham over the 100-run mark, but Shutt removed the former, who feathered an edge through to Tattersall behind the stumps. The off-spinner put the clamps on, dismissing Gareth Harte and then Handscomb in the space of three deliveries, to claim 5-11, his first five-wicket haul in T20 cricket.

For the second time in two matches, Durham failed to handle the pressure of the chase as Lyth took the wickets of Ben Raine, Trevaskis and Clark before a run-out between Potts and Rimmington secured a huge win for the Vikings.