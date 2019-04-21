Fierce Roses rivalry sees Lancashire enjoy bragging rights with one-run victory over Yorkshire at Headingley

AS BEERY cries of “Yawkshire, Yawkshire” rent the afternoon air, answered by noisy returns of “Oh, Lanky-Lanky, Lanky-Lanky-Lanky-Lanky-Lankyshire”, it was clear that Roses rivalry remains as fierce as ever.

The great sparring partners do not meet in the County Championship in 2019, on account of the fact that Lancashire were relegated last summer, but there were still three scheduled meetings in white-ball cricket, starting with this 50-overs contest on Easter Day.

Yorkshire's Tom Kohler-Cadmore impressed during the Roses clash at Headingley. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

It was a contest which, inspired by the history of that rivalry and the scorching weather, drew a crowd of 4,683 to Emerald Headingley.

They watched Lancashire score 311-6 after choosing to bat, Steven Croft top-scoring with 97, Yorkshire responding with 310 as Tom Kohler-Cadmore returned fire with 97 himself before the hosts lost out by a single run.

After Gary Ballance chipped in with 72, sharing in a fourth-wicket stand of 127 in 18 overs with Kohler-Cadmore that looked to have swung it Yorkshire’s way, Jonny Tattersall was so nearly the hero.

The wicketkeeper struck 49 from 29 balls before he was run-out off the penultimate delivery in a desperate attempt to reclaim the strike. Josh Poysden, the No 11, was run-out off the final ball trying for a second run that would have left the game tied.

No sooner had his wicket been broken than the Lancashire players celebrated loud and long in the evening shadows. After losing their first two games to Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire, they sorely needed this victory too.

Yorkshire’s need was not nearly so pressing following a win over Leicestershire and a tie against Warwickshire, and they rested captain and pace bowler Steve Patterson for their third game in five days, drafting in South African quick Duanne Olivier for his first one-day appearance for the club.

Adam Lyth assumed the captaincy, while Glenn Maxwell lined up for Lancashire against his old county.

The game began with a flurry of boundaries from Haseeb Hameed, the 22-year-old opener who is putting behind him a dire run of form.

Yorkshire's Adil Rashid appeals for a wicket during the Lancashire innings. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Hameed could barely buy a run last year but he started this season with a double hundred against Loughborough and a century in Lancashire’s opening County Championship match against Middlesex.

Keaton Jennings, another tried and discarded by England, drove David Willey to the cover boundary before he was first out with the score on 26 in the seventh over, caught behind pushing forward.

Hameed looked radiant in the sunshine before a bit of extra pace from Olivier proved his undoing.

He tried to a hook a ball that climbed too high on him and got the faintest of touches, wicketkeeper Tattersall doing the rest.

When Maxwell tried to cut a delivery from Adil Rashid that was perhaps too close to him, Tattersall claimed another catch.

It was a soft dismissal from Maxwell’s perspective, Yorkshire having reason to be satisfied at that stage with a score of 85-3 inside 17 overs.

When the score had reached 116 in the 23rd, Poysden produced a wonderful piece of fielding to run out Dane Vilas, the Lancashire captain.

Croft swept Adil Rashid to short fine-leg, from where Poysden threw down the stumps at the non-striker’s end as Vilas attempted to recover his ground after getting halfway down the pitch before being sent back and slipping as he turned.

Croft and Rob Jones added 120 in 19 overs, a Lancashire fifth-wicket record against Yorkshire in one-day cricket, Jones striking 65 before Josh Bohannon lashed an unbeaten 55 from 32 balls at the end, including 41 off Tim Bresnan’s last two overs.

When Yorkshire replied, Kohler-Cadmore punched Graham Onions for four through the covers and next ball cut him for another boundary.

Lyth creamed four successive fours off fellow opening bowler Saqib Mahmood, who offered him too much width from the Kirkstall Lane end.

However, Maxwell had Lyth skying to point, where Jennings took a splendid diving catch at full stretch, and Willey responded to becoming bogged down by lofting Mahmood out to Hameed at deep mid-wicket.

Yorkshire fell to 87-3 in the 21st when Harry Brook was lbw to leg-spinner Matt Parkinson, but Kohler-Cadmore ploughed on, reaching his half-century with a magnificent straight six off Maxwell, who can hardly have hit the ball further himself.

Ballance took three successive fours off Croft and pulled his off-spin for a meaty maximum, but the left-hander’s departure to a catch by Maxwell at point off Mahmood left Yorkshire wanting 98 from 11.3 with five wickets left.

Maxwell took another catch when Bresnan hit Parkinson straight down his throat on the long-on boundary, leaving Yorkshire 265-6 in the 45th.

Rashid chipped in with 17 from 11, perishing to a catch at deep mid-wicket off Onions by Jones, Mat Pillans then falling lbw to Liam Hurt.

With 16 wanted from the last over, bowled by Mahmood, Tattersall struck the first two balls for four and Olivier also found the rope to leave three needed from two, but Lancashire held firm.