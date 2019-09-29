Falcons in full flight as Knights go down heavily in Newcastle

Have your say

DONCASTER Knights ran into a rampant Newcastle Falcons outfit as they crashed 57-0 at the former Premiership outfit.

Following a scrappy start to the cup clash, Falcons crossed the line four times in the first half and claimed another five tries after the interval.

Adam Radwan (2), Jamie Blamire (2), Rodney Ah You, George Wacokecoke, Sean Robinson, Kyle Cooper and Callum Chick all touched down, with England international Toby Flood kicking four conversions and Brett Connon two.

Following an untidy start by both teams, Newcastle forged ahead on eight minutes when quick hands from Flood released Tom Arscott to play a grubber kick through for Radwan to slide over in the corner.

Radwan added his second try of the afternoon ten minutes later when he wriggled free from a tackle and sped 60 metres to the left corner.

A second consecutive missed conversion by Flood followed.

But the hosts added two further tries in a seven-minute period as Blamire and Ah You crossed from close range.

After the break, three quick-fire tries then saw the Falcons pull comfortably clear.

First, after a penalty was kicked towards the right corner, Blamire steered a driving maul over from five metres out for his second try of the day.

Next, centre Wacokecoke received the ball inside the Donny 22 and, using his pace and power, bounced off two tackles to touch down.

Then, skipper Robinson collected a Sinoti Sinoti offload to score in the left corner.

The visitors put up some resistance, thereafter, to their credit, but Falcons exploited gaps in a tiring defence to add two tries in the final five minutes.

Replacement hooker Cooper scored from a driving line-out in the right corner.

Connon’s conversion then saw his side reach the half-century.

More was to come, however, when Chick provided the final flourish for a well-worked try in the left corner, following a series of slick offloads.

Connon converted from the touchline, leaving Knights to lick their wounds and hope for better when they entertain next Cup opponents Jersey Reds on Saturday.