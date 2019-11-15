Dirty Leeds United? Here's where the Whites rank among the 'dirtiest' teams in the UK over the last decade

Leeds United are often referred to as Dirty Leeds - but are the Whites really THAT dirty?

By Jordan Cronin
Friday, 15th November 2019, 11:19 am
Where Leeds United rank as the 'dirtiest' team over the last decade

A new study from the Daily Mirror has analysed every Football League club's disciplinary record over the last decade to discover the 'dirtiest' teams. Spoiler alert: Leeds are in the top 15 - but where do they rank overall? Click and scroll through the pages to find out...

One red card every 8.3 matches
One red card every 8.3 games
One red card every 8.8 games

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

One red card every 8.9 games
One red card every 9.1 games.
One red card every 9.3 games
One red card every 9.7 games
One red card every 9.8 games
One red card every 9.8 games
One red card every 9.9 games
One red card every 10 games
One red card every 10 games
One red card every 10 games