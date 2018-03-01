WIN tickets to Unibet Premier League darts – in Leeds

Have your say

THE WORLD’S best darts players will be in Leeds next Thursday when the Unibet Premier League visits the First Direct Arena.

Stars including world champion Rob Cross, Dutch ace Michael Van Gerwen and two-time world final winner Gary Anderson will be among the players on duty in Leeds on Thursday, March 8.

To celebrate the Premier League’s return to Leeds, the YEP is also giving away two pairs of tickets to next Thursday’s event. For your chance to win , simply answer the following question:

Who is the current Unibet Premier League champion?

Email your answer to yepsportcompetitions@ypn.co.uk (entering Darts comp as the email subject), or on the back of a postcard to Darts comp, Sports Desk, Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE.

Please include your name, address and a daytime telephone number. The closing date for entries is 10am on Monday.

Rob Cross.

The winners will be the first two correct entries drawn at random after the closing date.

Normal YEP competition rules and regulations apply, a copy of which is available from our promotions and publicity department.

League sponsors Unibet are offering local fans the opportunity to experience a players’ walk-on to the big stage.

They are encouraging fans to send in their walk-on videos – with music – and the best two will win an opportunity to do it for real in Leeds next week.

Videos should be Tweeted to @unibet using #unibet180.