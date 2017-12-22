Darts: World champion takes the Biscuit

A blistering performance from champion Michael van Gerwen ended Yorkshire’s interest in the PDC world darts championship.

Huddersfield’s James Wilson, the only player from the county to reach the second round, was whitewashed 4-0 by the world number one at Alexandra Palace in north London.

Van Gerwen, aiming for a third world title and second in successive years, averaged 108.65 - the eighth highest in tournament history - and won all 12 legs, restricting Wilson to just four darts at a double.

Wilson - known as Lethal Biscuit - missed double-16 for a 132 finish, after successive bulls, in the second leg of the match and was later off target with three attempts at the middle of the board.

The world No 32 played better than the score suggests, but was rarely given a chance after Van Gerwen broke his throw in the opening leg with a 142 checkout.

Wilson hit four maximum 180s, 12 scores of 140 and 26 of more than 100 to finish with an impressive three-dart average of 96.02.