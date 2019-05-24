Dame Kelly Holmes backs Yorkshire Evening Post's #SpeakYourMind mental health campaign

Double Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes backed the Yorkshire Evening Post's #SpeakYourMind campaign before sharing her battles with mental health problems at an event in Leeds.

Dame Kelly said campaigns like #SpeakYourMind are important to raise awareness and "normalise the conversation" around mental health.

And she urged anyone with mental health issues who are not sharing their problems to seek help and not suffer in silence.

Dame Kelly also spoke about her road to success on the track during the event to promote her new book at Leeds Beckett University's Headingley campus.

The book, called Running Life, focuses on mindset, fitness and nutrition for positive wellbeing.

Dame Kelly became a figurehead for British sport after winning the 800m and 1,500m finals at the 2004 Olympic games in Athens.

She has publicly revealed her issues with mental health, which led to her self-harming.

The Yorkshire Evening Post first launched its own mental health campaign called #SpeakYourMind in 2016.

It aims to raise awareness of mental health issues and combat the stigma that sometimes still surrounds them.

The campaign has received high-profile backing from Prime Minister Theresa May and Princes William and Harry.

Dame Kelly said: "Campaigns like this are great. Anything that can build awareness but also normalise the conversation around mental health is important .

"This isn't anything new that people have struggled, but we are now in a place where people are finding it easier to talk because of campaigns like this."

Dame Kelly said she still enjoys running for fun and takes part in park runs: "They are brilliant," she said. "Park runs are doing a lot to help people with social anxiety, overcoming problems, stopping isolation, getting people to socialise.

"Active lifestyles and fitness totally helps with people's wellbeing generally.

"I call it me time, having a bit of me time is essential for anybody.

"Being out and about, whether that's walking, taking part in an event with other people - it certainly doesn't matter what level - it's just a case of actually realising the benefits of physical fitness to your wellbeing.

"People have a lot of stresses in their lives, a lot of tension generally.

"That could be around confidence, self esteem, body image, it could be around anything.

"But if you are doing something about it you start to combat that thought process."

Dame Kelly said: "I'd like to send this message to anybody that needs support, feels down, low, anxious, stressed or feels that they may well have a mental health issue that needs addressing - you need to ask for help and without that you will never get it.

"There are a lot of people out there will to support, help and be there for you. So just take that one step of courage and I can tell you it makes a whole world of difference."

A former sergeant in the British Army, Dame Kelly has forged a successful media career since her retirement from athletics and established the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust to support young athletes and help disadvantaged young people across the UK.

In 2005, she was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Sport Science by Leeds Beckett - then known as Leeds Metropolitan - and during her career worked closely with renowned Leeds-based physiotherapist Alison Rose, of CSPC Physiotherapy.

If you feel you need mental health support the following organisations can help:

Contact Leeds Survivor Led Crisis Service at www.lslcs.org.uk or the Connect Helpline on 0808 800 1212 or Dial House on 0113 260 9328.

Visit www.mindwell-leeds.org.uk for over 18s or www.mindmate.org.uk for children and young people.

Visit www.battle-scars-self-harm.org.uk for support around self harm

Contact Samaritans on 116 123.