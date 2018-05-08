The most stunning photos from the Tour de Yorkshire 2018

With jaw dropping coastlines, idyllic villages and beautiful countryside, Yorkshire certainly lends itself to a spectacular photograph or two.

And with the buzz that the Tour de Yorkshire brought to the county at the weekend, it was no surprise that some excellent images were produced. Just CLICK ON THE LINK ABOVE to see the very best photos from the event.

The four day event showed off Yorkshire to the rest of the world with residents up and down the county embracing the annual race, with millions turning out to cheer the bikers on throughout the region.

The grand final took place on Sunday, May 6 on The Headrow in Leeds, on the exact spot that the 2014 Tour de France departed.

Leeds City Council Leader Councillor Judith Blake said of the event: “What an incredible four days it has been for Leeds and for Yorkshire.

"It was excellent to see the people of Leeds turn out in their thousands in the sunshine and give the riders an electric reception when they arrived at the finish line on the Headrow.

“Well done to those who competed and a big thank you to everyone who got involved and helped to make this year’s Tour de Yorkshire finale the best yet.

“Hosting the Tour de Yorkshire gives us the opportunity to showcase Leeds to the world and encourages investment in the city, but it also inspires people of all ages and abilities to cycle more, something that we are really passionate about in Leeds.”