Sky’s the limit for fast-rising Leeds cycling hope Tom Pidcock

Top Leeds cycling prospect Tom Pidcock has made his intentions clear that he wants to join Team Sky, WRITES JONNY TOMES.

The 19-year-old has attracted attention from across the sport after winning junior world titles in cyclo-cross and time-trial disciplines.

American team Trek Segafredo have offered him a potential pathway to the WorldTour, with the teenager having spent the 2017-18 season racing at under-23 level for Telenet Fidea – the Belgian cyclocross team who work in partnership with Trek Segafredo.

Despite this, Pidcock stated that riding for a British team was most important to him, and with Sky having won five of the last six Tours de France, they for him represent the perfect fit.

“They’re the best team aren’t they?,” said the Team Wiggins rider, who contested the Tour de Yorkshire this year for the Great Britain Cycling Development team.

“There are other good teams out there but Sky are British, it’s part of the same system that I’ve come through – the British Cycling Academy and Team Wiggins.”

Tom Pidcock at the start of stage 1 of the Tour de Yorkshire in Beverley. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Speaking from his home in Roundhay, Pidcock said he won’t be making the move to the top level just yet.

“[I’d like to move up] in 2020. Next year I’ll be focusing on the road world championships in Yorkshire, then I’ll do another cross season but after that I’ll be looking to step up.”

After riding the Tour of Britain earlier this month, Pidcock will be returning to competing in cyclocross in Belgium with his new team in the middle of October, having left Telenet-Fidea in order to take more control over his future.

“I wanted to change things and this was the best way to do it,” said Pidcock, who two winters ago won the national, European and world junior cyclo-cross titles.

[I’d like to move up] in 2020. Next year I’ll be focusing on the road world championships in Yorkshire, then I’ll do another cross season but after that I’ll be looking to step up. Tom Pidcock

“There were other options but this was the best way to get what I wanted, to be in control of everything.”

Pidcock’s ambition for the cyclocross season this winter is to retain his Under-23 World Cup series title as well as racing the Belgian Superprestige series.