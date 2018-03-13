Young Harry Brook puts himself in the frame for Yorkshire in 2018

YORKSHIRE coach Andrew Gale admitted that young batsman Harry Brook had given him plenty to think about after posting an impressive century in the club's first warm-up game on their pre-season tour of South Africa.

The 19-year-old hit 154 against Nottinghamshire in Potchefstroom as Yorkshire posted 305-6 from 90 overs ahead of Nottinghamshire's turn out in the middle tomorrow.

Keighley-born Brook hit 21 fours and one six from 209 balls before retiring, his innings all the more impressive as more experienced batsman including captain Gary Ballance, Jack Leaning and Alex Lees came and went.

“We’ve spoken a lot about our batting and being ruthless, and Harry Brook epitomised that today," said first-team coach Gale after the first day's play

“He had to work hard to get in on a slow pitch, but when he got in he went big. For us to be successful this year, that’s exactly what we have to do. We need to be ruthless, and I thought it was a very special innings.

“He was in control and never looked like getting out. He’s had a fantastic winter with England Under-19s, and he’s carried on that rich vein of form. He’s put his name in the hat for that first game I guess already.”

Brook, who scored two centuries earlier this yeear while on World Cup duty with England Under-19s - one of them in a warm-up match - is intent on putting himself in the frame for a first-team place this summer.

"The pitch was quite slow and low, so it was easy to bat on.

“You did have to work quite hard though because the ball wasn’t coming on as fast. You couldn’t just play your shots and rely on timing for it to go to the boundary. You had to try and force it a bit. This is what I train hard for."