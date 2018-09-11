Yorkshire v Lancashire (day two, tea): Early wickets leave hosts up against it at Headingley

Lancashire gained a first-innings lead of 43 and then struck twice with the ball during the second afternoon against Yorkshire at Emerald Headingley.

Yorkshire have enjoyed an encouraging day of Specsavers County Championship cricket so far, reducing Lancashire from 105 without loss to 252 all out, with Jack Brooks taking 5-66.

But they still have work to do having slipped to 19-2 and reached tea at 25-2 second time around, trailing by 18.

South Africa left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj clubbed three sixes in a late 38, helping to add 54 for Lancashire’s last three wickets.

The visitors will be frustrated at having slipped from 145 for one before lunch, despite their overall position of strength.

Lancashire resumed after lunch on 165 for four, with Brooks then trapping Alex Davies lbw for 87 and getting youngster Josh Bohannon the same way to complete his second five-wicket haul in two home matches since announcing his winter departure to Somerset.

Matthew Waite then chipped in with two cheap wickets - Tom Bailey caught behind and Graham Onions bowled as the score fell to 221-9.

Maharaj hit all three sixes over long-on or mid-wicket before holing out to long-on off Ben Coad with the second new ball.

Bailey and Onions then struck with the ball in successive overs as the former trapped Jeet Raval lbw and the latter had Adam Lyth caught behind as Yorkshire fell to 19-2 in the eighth over.