Yorkshire v Lancashire (day two, lunch): Jack Brooks leads hosts’ Roses fightback at Headingley

JACK BROOKS claimed three of four Lancashire wickets to fall during the second morning at Emerald Headingley as Yorkshire edged back into their Specsavers County Championship relegation battle.

Lancashire started day two, replying to 209, on 105 without loss, but they have reached lunch on 165-4 from 60 overs.

Alex Davies remains unbeaten on 86 with Josh Bohannon for company on five.

LIVE COVERAGE - Watch a live strweam of today’s action by logging in HERE

Ben Coad struck with the first ball of the day, getting Karl Brown (43) caught behind down leg in the 36th over of the innings.

Brooks then had Steven Croft caught at second slip, leaving the score at 145 for two in the 48th, before nipping one back at Liam Livingstone to bowl him four and a half overs later.

And when he trapped Dane Vilas lbw for a duck, Lancashire were 157-4 in the 56th.