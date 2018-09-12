Yorkshire v Lancashire (day three, lunch): Ballance gone as White Rose build lead

Have your say

The Roses Specsavers County Championship relegation battle at Emerald Headingley remains firmly in the balance after a hard-fought third morning.

Yorkshire have reached 219-6 from 74 overs of their second innings, a lead of 176.

Lancashire claimed three morning wickets, two of them going to South Africa Test left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who removed Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Gary Ballance lbw.

Kohler-Cadmore (63) and Ballance, who has top-scored with 85, completed a fourth-wicket partnership of 148 after Yorkshire had been 27-3 last night.

Kohler-Cadmore, the first to go, was removed as he played forwards before Ballance fell having played to leg as the hosts slipped to 192 for five in the 65th over, a lead of 149.

Tom Bailey then had Jonny Tattersall caught behind for 22 inside the final 10 minutes of the session as Yorkshire slipped to 214 for six.

Tim Bresnan and Matthew Waite are unbeaten on eight and four.