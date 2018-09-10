Yorkshire v Lancashire (day one, lunch): Kohler-Cadmore leads hosts’ fightback after loss of early wickets

Lancashire have restricted Yorkshire to 86-4 from 30 overs during the opening morning of the Roses Specsavers County Championship match at Emerald Headingley.

After an uncontested toss, Tom Bailey struck three times in a superb nine-over opening spell in helpful conditions, leaving Yorkshire at 33-4 in the 17th over.

Yorkshire's Jeet Raval is clean bowled by Graham Onions. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

Graham Onions, handed his first-team cap before play, had made the initial breakthrough by bowling New Zealand opener Jeet Raval as the score fell to 20 for one in the 10th.

Bailey then had Harry Brook caught behind driving, Adam Lyth the same way pushing forwards and Gary Ballance lbw as he played to leg.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore led a late Yorkshire fightback with an unbeaten 44.

He hit three boundaries in one over from Red Rose debutant Richard Gleeson and has shared an unbroken 56 with Jonny Tattersall (nine out out).

Kohler-Cadmore was dropped on 44 by wicketkeeper Dane Vilas off Onions in the penultimate over of the session.