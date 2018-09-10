Yorkshire v Lancashire (day one): Kohler-Cadmore hits unbeaten century as hosts struggle in Roses clash

LanCashire have maintained their advantage over Yorkshire, despite Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s unbeaten 105 at Emerald Headingley.

Graham Onions celebrated being capped by Red Rose cricket director Paul Allott this morning with four for 76, three of them this afternoon as the White Rose were bowled out for 209 inside 61 overs on the verge of tea.

Kohler-Cadmore and Jonny Tattersall shared 105 for the fifth wicket either side of lunch to advance from 33-4.

WATCH - Live stream of County Championship Roses action available HERE

However, Tattersall was the first of four wickets to fall for 39 as Yorkshire slipped from 138 for four to 177 for eight - Onions picking picking up three wickets in 13 balls.

He had Tattersall lbw playing to leg for 33 and Tim Bresnan and Matthew Waite caught behind, the latter down leg.

Yorkshire's Jeet Raval is clean bowled by Graham Onions. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

Richard Gleeson then yorked Steve Patterson (17) before getting Jack Brooks caught at deep square-leg hooking as the score fell to 187-9.

Kohler-Cadmore then reached his second hundred in as many games after 106 in last week’s draw at Nottinghamshire. He got there off 121 balls with 16 fours and a slog swept six off Keshav Maharaj.

Gleeson wrapped up the innings by forcing Ben Coad to loop at catch to backward point, finishing with three wickets alongside Tom Bailey.