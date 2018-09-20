Yorkshire v Hampshire (day 3, lunch): Adam Lyth hits century but rain threatens to slow White Rose

ADAM LYTH posted his first Specsavers County Championship hundred since last June as Yorkshire dominated the third morning of their clash with Hampshire at Emerald Headingley.

The prospect of rain may yet hamper Yorkshire’s pursuit of a victory which would end their relegation fears, although a draw would leave them needing only a maximum of two points against Worcestershire at New Road next week.

That is assuming Worcester lose at Essex this week.

Yorkshire, leading by 27 on first innings, advanced their second from 172-4 overnight to 287-5 at lunch, a lead of 314.

Lyth, 60 not out overnight, reached his century off 179 balls with 13 fours and will begin the afternoon on 134.

He completed a fifth-wicket stand of 133 with Jonny Tattersall, who was the only wicket to fall before lunch for 43, caught at short fine-leg sweeping at Liam Dawson’s left-arm spin with the score on 265.

Both men were dropped this morning by sub wicketkeeper Aneurin Donald, Tattersall on 16 and Lyth on 94 off Kyle Abbott and Dawson. Regular keeper Tom Alsop is suffering from a hand injury.