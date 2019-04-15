Yorkshire’s Duanne Olivier looks to take fast track to Lord’s final

They say limited-overs cricket is generally a batsman’s game. But Yorkshire quick Duanne Olivier is confident he can secure some significant rewards during the forthcoming Royal London One-Day Cup.

The Vikings begin their latest North Group campaign against Leicestershire at Emerald Headingley tomorrow (11am) with South African fast bowler Olivier making his one-day debut for the county having signed a three-year Kolpak contract in late February.

Duanne Olivier celebrates dismissing Nottinghamshire's Ben Slater. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Olivier has impressed in his first two Championship matches, taking 11 wickets in all.

And Yorkshire are hoping his extra pace can be a real asset to them in 50-over cricket – as is the same with the Vitality Blast later in the summer.

The 26-year-old played his only two one-day internationals for South Africa in January.

Last year, he claimed 13 wickets from eight RL50 matches whilst playing as Derbyshire’s overseas player.

“I am very much looking forward to this competition,” he said. “Last year with Derbyshire I had a pretty good one-day season. For me, it’s just about sticking to basics.

“Over here, guys like to come particularly hard at the bowlers in the first 10 overs. And that gives you more opportunities to take wickets.

“I don’t think you need to do something different every ball. If you stick to the basics you will get rewarded.

“I don’t mind taking the new ball,” he said. “At the death, also, it’s an area where I try to do better every time I play.

“It won’t always pay off at the death because you can easily travel the distance. But when you’re on song, good things can happen.”

Yorkshire have reached the knockout stages for the past five years, twice reaching the semi-final, last year losing out to Hampshire in the last four.

The club have not won any limited overs silverware since 2002 when they won the C&G Trophy and Olivier would love to compete in a Lord’s final.

“To play at Lord’s would be fantastic,” admitted Olivier.

“Yorkshire have done well in one-day cricket. They’ve been consistent without getting to the final.

“But if we stick to our game plans, we’ll get rewarded when it matters.

“We just have to break it down game by game and see what things are working and where we can be better.”