Yorkshire relegation worries deepen as Somerset remain in title hunt

Somerset maintained their bid to topple leaders Surrey and win a maiden Specsavers County Championship title by beating Yorkshire at Emerald Headingley by 224 runs.

Tom Abell's side wrapped up their third straight win shortly after tea, with 26.3 overs remaining, to leave the gap between themselves in second and Surrey at 32 points with four left to play, including a meeting between the two at Taunton in the penultimate week of the season.

Somerset simply have to keep winning and hope others, such as defending champions Essex next week, do them a favour by beating Surrey.

Relegation-threatened Yorkshire started day four on eight for two chasing an improbable target of 419 and were bowled out for 194.

Lewis Gregory had removed openers Harry Brook and Adam Lyth late on day three and continued his excellent game with bat and ball by breaking a frustrating third-wicket stand of 90 between nightwatchman Josh Shaw and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson just before lunch.

The all-rounder, an increasingly talismanic figure, added his third wicket when Shaw shuffled across and was trapped lbw for a career-best 42 as the score slipped to 94 for three.

Gregory finished the game with two fifties and six wickets, including four in the second innings.

Unfortunately for Yorkshire, after a morning of hard work, that was the first of three wickets to fall for nine runs in seven overs either side of lunch as the score fell to 103 for six.

Williamson, playing his last of three Championship matches before returning home, reached 50 off 105 balls midway through the opening over of the afternoon before falling two balls later, caught behind off Craig Overton having been undone by extra bounce.

Overton then trapped Tom Kohler-Cadmore lbw for a duck in his next, the 44th of the innings, before superb Jamie Overton flicked Gary Ballance's off stump three balls later.

Then, almost six overs later, Jamie struck again to send Jack Leaning's off-stump cartwheeling (124 for seven) with one that kept low.

Gregory's fourth wicket of the innings came when Andrew Hodd played expansively to mid-wicket and also lost his off-stump as the score slipped to 143 for eight.

Captain David Willey and Matthew Fisher then held things up with a 45-run stand inside 19 overs either side of tea.

But the latter fell to Jamie Overton, caught at third slip by Gregory, as the score fell to 188 for nine with a little over 28 overs remaining.

Overton wrapped up the game by getting Jack Brooks caught at second slip to finish with an excellent four for 25.

Somerset take 23 points from this fixture to Yorkshire's six.