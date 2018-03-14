Yorkshire left fatigued but Andrew Gale says they will be better for it as season approaches

YORKSHIRE first-team coach Andrew Gale declared himself satisfied with his players after their two-day warm-up game against Nottinghamshire in South Africa.

After youngster Harry Brook led Yorkshire to 305-6 on the opening day with 154 it was the turn of Gale’s players to bowl, their opponents ending a rain-interrupted day on 195-5.

IMPRESSIVE: Harry Brook, celebrates reaching his century on the pre-season tour of South Africa against Nottinghamshire. Picture: James Coldman.

Karl Carver struck twice and Ben Coad made the initial breakthrough by removing Chris Nash lbw for 31.

Matthew Waite claimed two quick wickets late in the day with opener Jake Libby top-scoring for the East Midlands side with an unbeaten 75 off 179 balls

Gale admitted that the two days had produced a lot of tired bodies in the Yorkshire dressing room, but believes that will only do them good in terms of their preparations for the 2018 campaign ahead.

“There have been a few rusty lads out there, you can see that,” said Gale. “They’ve struggled a little bit for consistency, but they have put a shift in.

It’s been the first time out on grass for a lot of the lads. It’s been tough, and there will be some tired bodies around, but they will be better for it. Andrew Gale

“It’s been the first time out on grass for a lot of the lads. It’s been tough and there will be some tired bodies around, but they will be better for it.

“As I said from the outset this tour’s about being physically and mentally ready and giving yourself the best chance for when we get back to Headingley.”

“Today, we won’t take too much notice of how they’ve gone. But, by the end of the trip, we want the bowlers to put some consistency together and build pressure.

“This pitch is difficult, but it’s one you may come up against in county cricket – The Oval, we’ve played on one like this at Arundel in the past, Taunton. It’s been a good test for us.”