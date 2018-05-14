Yorkshire coach Gale hopes one-day diversion can benefit misfiring batsmen

YORKSHIRE coach Andrew Gale acknowledges his side were a poor second best at The Oval after they lost by an innings and 17 runs to Surrey.

Sam Curran was the star of the show as Surrey wrapped up victory in just 45 minutes. The 19-year-old took three of the last five Yorkshire wickets to fall in the space of six balls as he claimed the first 10-wicket match haul of his career a day after receiving his county cap.

Rikki Clarke picked up the other two wickets as Yorkshire were dismissed for 168 in their second innings, handing them their second defeat of the season.

“All credit to Surrey,” said a disappointed Gale afterwards. “They outplayed us over the four days but on day one we missed four key chances which allowed them to get away when we could have bowled them out for 260,” he said.

“We have spoke at length about our batting. Preparation wasn’t great coming into the season because we’ve had to little match time but we have to make more runs.

“Adam Lyth showed what was possible in the second innings but the break for the Royal London One-Day Cup probably comes at a good time for us. It will free the lads up a bit and allow them to just go out and play and get themselves back into form.”

We have spoke at length about our batting. Preparation wasn’t great coming into the season because we’ve had to little match time but we have to make more runs. Andrew Gale

Yorkshire’s hope of prolonged resistance had largely rested on Jonny Bairstow and Jack Leaning extending their sixth-wicket stand which stood at 40 overnight.

But they added just a further nine runs before Clarke struck in the fourth over of the day. Bairstow fenced at a ball which bounced more than he expected and edged to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, having added four runs to his overnight 25.

Curran then struck with successive balls. Tim Bresnan (1) inside edged a good ball and Steve Patterson lost his off stump to the first delivery of Curran’s next over.

Josh Shaw defended the hat-trick ball before being bowled by a similar delivery to the one which accounted for Bresnan that knocked back his stump.

The end came when Clarke pinned Leaning leg before for 28 as Surrey sealed their first win in this fixture since 2001.

Surrey captain Rory Burns praised his team’s work after they claimed their second win of the season.

“Apart from a wobble on the first morning when we were 69 for 4 I thought it was a very good performance,” he said. “Some of the individual performances were excellent. Ollie Pope played beautifully and we took the momentum we had into our bowling.

“In our last two games we went away from plans a bit but this time we bowled really well as a unit, especially as we lost Conor McKerr to injury too. We stuck to the task and got our rewards. Sam Curran produced a great performance – county cap, 100th first-class wicket and his first ten-for – I don’t think you can ask for much more.”