Yorkshire CCC: Frustrated Gale pays tribute to leg-spinner Rashid

Andrew Gale has hailed Adil Rashid’s capabilities with the white ball after his return to Yorkshire colours at the weekend.

But the county coach admits he can’t help but be frustrated at Rashid’s missed opportunity with the red one.

Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale with the returning Jack Brooks. PIC: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Leg-spinner Rashid, now specialising as a limited overs cricketer, has hit the ground running for the Vikings at the start of their Royal London One-Day Cup campaign.

The England star took four wickets in Friday’s comprehensive win over Durham before going wicketless, but causing problems, in Sunday’s home defeat against Warwickshire.

Prior to Friday’s appearance, aside from some second XI cricket, 30-year-old Rashid had not played since March 10 during England’s one-day international series in New Zealand.

“I never really doubted him,” said Gale.

Travis Head takes on his former Yorkshire team-mates with Worcestershire on Friday. PIC: AP Photo/Trevor Collens

“I knew he’d come in and do well in white-ball cricket.

“I don’t know where he’s been bowling.

“There must be somewhere in Bradford because he’s come back in excellent form. He must have been bowling at his brothers in the nets!

“I’m really pleased for him.

“My only frustration with Rash is that I look at Dom Bess getting picked for England and see the way Rash bowls. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a white or red ball, it’s still round.

“There is no way he should not be playing Test cricket for England, and that’s a frustration.

“I think he’s wasted his talent in that respect. But his white-ball cricket, he’s up there as one of the best in the world. He’s a massive player for us. You can see just how difficult he is to face. They just can’t pick his googly. He’s a fantastic performer.”

Rashid returned figures of 0-46 from 10, and he was unfortunate not to strike against Warwickshire, who rode on Sam Hain’s unbeaten 102 to chase down 248 with five wickets in hand.

Although troubled against him, the Bears took few chances. They played him the way Yorkshire should have played off-spinner Jeetan Patel, who claimed a crucial four-wicket haul.

“Exactly,” said Gale. “And we spoke about that in the dressing room. They played well against him, took him at four or five an over without taking a risk.”

Yorkshire have two more home North Group games this week, both starting at 11am. They face Worcestershire Rapids on Wednesday and champions Notts Outlaws on Friday.

Seamers Matthew Fisher and Jacks Brooks will be in contention for Wednesday following a side injury and rest respectively, while Liam Plunkett should be available to face Notts on Friday after completing his Indian Premier League duties with Delhi.

“I think Wednesday will come too soon for Liam,” said Gale. “To throw him straight in would put him at high risk of injury.

“When you’ve got a low total on the board like we had against Warwickshire, Liam is ideal to have, a bit of extra pace.

“We know that Liam and Rash are big players for us in one-day cricket because they add a different dimension to our bowling attack. David Willey as well. He should be available at some point next week depending how Chennai get on.”

Worcestershire have played one, won one.

They beat Derbyshire at New Road on Saturday. Their Australian overseas batsman Travis Head will face his former county.