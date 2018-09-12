Yorkshire bowlers ‘outstanding’ against Lancashire battle, says Steve Patterson

STEVE PATTERSON praised his players for propelling Yorkshire to the brink of a vital win.

“The way that the lads went about their work was outstanding really,” said Patterson, whose side have Lancashire 109-7 going into day four in pursuit of 230 at Emerald Headingley.

Yorkshire's Tim Bresnan is congratulated on the wicket of Lancashire's Karl Brown.

“Any target over 200 we felt we had a chance, and after some good work with the bat earlier in the day, the bowlers were outstanding in the evening session.

“There’s still a lot of work to do; we’ve got a professional job to do to try to win the game.

“But although we can’t take anything for granted, we know that if we carry on bowling like we have been doing, we’re in a strong position.”

Ben Coad, back from a side strain, led the way with 4-14 from 10 overs, while Jack Brooks chipped in with 2-34.

“Ben was superb last year, and he’s backed it up this year,” said Patterson, who said that he was happy to come back for day four after the umpires told him they would have given Yorkshire the option of taking the extra half-hour had eight wickets fallen.

“Brooks is grumpy most of the time but, when he gets wickets, he’s happy, so the more he gets, the happier I am as his captain.”

Lancashire’s Graham Onions said: “There’s a lot of emotion, a bit of anger and a bit of disappointment. We’re in a position we’ve been in all year where we’ve put ourselves massively on the back foot.

“Credit to Yorkshire, they’ve dug in. We bowled some pretty good balls at them today, and they’ve shown some real character.

“They’ve outplayed us in the two days. We won the first day, and they’ve won the next two.

“It’s very, very disappointing.

“You have to show determination like Gary Ballance did, and we haven’t been able to do that.”