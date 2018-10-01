Will Fraine back ‘home’ in new deal with Yorkshire

YORKSHIRE have moved quickly to bring young opening batsman Will Fraine ‘home’ to Headingley on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who only signed his first professional deal with Nottinghamshire in May this year, having played for the county’s Second XI and featured for Durham MCCU, is scheduled to link up with his Headingley team-mates for a full pre-season from November.

The Huddersfield-born batsman admits it is a ‘dream come true’ to finally get a chance to play senior cricket for his home county – having spent several years coming through the youth ranks before a move to school in

Worcester. That led to him hooking up with Worcestershire for three years before heading north to Durham University.

It was there that he played for the MCCU, making enough of a name for himself to get picked up by Nottinghamshire. But it is where he grew up that he has always wanted to return to further his cricketing career.

“To be honest it’s something I never thought I would get,” said Fraine. “I never thought I would play for Yorkshire, but I’ve always had the dream to do it. So it really is like a dream come true.

“There’s always that pull of being a Yorkie lad. All my friends speak of one day playing for Yorkshire. I never thought it would happen because I made my own way elsewhere.

“It was a difficult decision but the opportunities and the place where the club is going, was too much of a pull. Settling back in with the lads that I’ve known growing up makes me very happy with the decision I’ve made.”

Yorkshire director of cricket, Martyn Moxon, is confident Fraine will develop into the kind of cricketer they are looking to take the club forward in the next few years.

“He’s a talented young batsman,” said Moxon. “He’s very much someone with the future in mind and hopefully he’ll develop in to an outstanding cricketer for us.

“He’s Yorkshire born and bred and has been in our system as a junior, so it’s good to have him back. He’s looking forward to getting back here with us and we’re looking forward to having him back with us.”