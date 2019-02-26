South Africa hit out at loss of key bowler Duanne Olivier to Yorkshire

SOUTH AFRICAN cricket chiefs have criticised Yorkshire’s capture of Duanne Olivier, describing it as “not good news for the global game”.

In a statement, Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe said: “We find it extremely disappointing that Duanne has taken this step after all the opportunities we have given him, particularly over the past season and going forward, to live his dream of being an international cricketer.

“He was upgraded to a national contract during the current season on the strength of his outstanding performances in our Test squad, and we offered him a two-year contract which would have given him financial security through to the end of the 2020-2021 season.

“He was not short of opportunity either as he played in all the Test matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka during the current summer and was also considered for white-ball selection.

“If one looks at the bigger picture, this is not good news for the global game either, that a player who has just broken into the top-20 on the ICC Test match bowling rankings for the first time should opt effectively to bring down the curtain on his international career in favour of playing only in domestic leagues.”

Moroe’s comments were echoed by South Africa head coach Ottis Gibson, who said: “We are naturally disappointed with Duanne’s decision to sign a Kolpak contract. He has been a key feature for us this summer and was without a doubt one of our standout performers.

“We held several meetings with him regarding his future with the Proteas throughout the summer and even offered him a two-year contract. To see him cut short a promising international career is disappointing.”