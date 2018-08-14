Roses revenge crucial for Yorkshire Diamonds

YORKSHIRE Diamonds will be seeking Roses revenge at Blackpool’s Stanley Park today (2.30pm).

The White Rose women still have an outside chance of reaching Finals Day at Hove on Bank Holiday Monday, August 27.

Man of the match: England's Chris Woakes.

After moving off the bottom of the six-team table with a stunning nine-wicket win over Surrey Stars they must beat their Red Rose rivals today and Loughborough at Headingley on Saturday to have any chance of a top-three finish.

Lancashire triumphed by 33 runs after dismissing Yorkshire for 101 in their previous meeting, but after toppling Surrey for 66 at York on Sunday confidence has been restored.

Watched by national coach Mark Robinson, England fringe seam bowler Beth Langston starred with 3-14 from 3.4 overs and she said: “It was a good win for us particularly at home.

“We’ve been a bit disappointed with the performances so far. We had been there and thereabouts, but we just hadn’t been able to put in the complete performance.

“We’re really happy that we put it all together on Sunday.

“It was quite a tricky pitch to bat on if you put it in the right areas, which we did.

“But the way we batted – really positively – showed it was still decent if you got in.

“Helen Fenby set the tone in the first over, only going for a couple of runs. Then Katherine (Brunt) got an early wicket. T20 is all about momentum and we never took our foot off the gas.

“I was really happy with how it went personally. I’ve been a bit disappointed with how it’s gone, but, thankfully, I’ve turned it around with some wickets.

“Lancashire have got one up on us and we don’t want it to be two. Another win for us there and we can still make it to Finals Day.”