Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire (day two): Gary Ballance hits century as visitors fight back at Trent Bridge

Yorkshire fought back strongly on the second afternoon of their Specsavers County Championship match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

With Gary Ballance in imperious form, the visitors reached tea on 159-3, replying to Nottinghamshire’s first innings score of 448.

Ballance is unbeaten on 72 at the interval, having reached his 50 from only 44 balls, with 11 fours.

During the morning session Notts had been bowled out by midday. Samit Patel and Matt Milnes added 90 together, a season-best for the county for the eight wicket, before Josh Poysden removed both batsmen in consecutive overs.

Milnes was pinned lbw for a career best 43, whilst Patel had pulled the spinner for six to go to his sixth 50 of the summer but was then caught in the deep two balls later.

Notts then removed Adam Lyth for a duck before lunch and Jeet Raval for 15 afterwards.

Harry Brook made 47, sharing in a stand of 78 for the third wicket with Ballance, who went on to reach his hundred off 121 balls with 19 fours.

Shortly after Ballance was caught at short leg off Patel, with Tom Kohler-Cadmore - who he had put together a 92 with for the fourth wicket - reached his 50.