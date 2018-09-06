Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire (day three): Kohler-Cadmore continues pursuit of hosts at Trent Bridge

Yorkshire are within striking distance of Nottinghamshire’s first innings score by lunch on the third day of their Specsavers County Championship meeting at Trent Bridge.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Jonny Tattersall added 102 together for the fourth wicket before they were parted just before the interval, which has been reached on 344-5, just 104 runs adrift.

The visitors had resumed on 258-4 at the start of the day, with Kohler-Cadmore on 57. Watchful throughout, the former Worcestershire batsman went past his previous Yorkshire best of 81 and reached lunch on 90 not out.

Tattersall was dropped on 30 and 38 but reached his second half-century of the season from 132 balls, only to fall shortly afterwards for 51 (see attached tweet for action replay)

After lunch, rain brought a halt to proceedings with Kohler-Cadmore on 92 and Tim bresnan unbeaten on 11, Yorkshire sitting on 375-5.